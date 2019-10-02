James Gunn won’t begin Guardians of The Galaxy before Suicide Squad

By Express News Service

The third instalment of Guardians Of The Galaxy won’t start production any time soon—not until its director, James Gunn, is done with his other superhero project, The Suicide Squad.

Gunn recently confirmed to a fan that he won’t begin work on the Marvel franchise until his current movie for DC and Warner Bros. has been filmed and edited.

“You are correct,” Gunn told a fan responding to an Instagram comment. “But I won’t start Vol. 3 until after Squad is finished editing, not filming.”

Filming for The Suicide Squad began earlier this month, shortly after the cast of the film, which includes SNL’s Pete Davidson, Idris Elba and former Doctor Who star Peter Capaldi.

Margot Robbie and Jai Courtney, who previously appeared as Harley Quinn and Captain Boomerang respectively in David Ayer’s 2016 supervillain movie, will reprise their roles in Gunn’s reboot. Other previous cast members on board for Gunn’s film include Viola Davis and Joel Kinnaman.