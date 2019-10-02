Home Entertainment English

Never thought I'd come back as Sarah Connor, says Linda Hamilton on 'Terminator: Dark Fate'

Linda Hamilton has returned as sci-fi icon Sarah Connor after 28 years in 'Terminator: Dark Fate' even though she never thought she'd be coming back as the popular character.

Published: 02nd October 2019 03:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd October 2019 03:48 PM   |  A+A-

Hollywood actress Linda Hamilton

Hollywood actress Linda Hamilton (Photo | AP)

By IANS

LOS ANGELES: Actress Linda Hamilton has returned as sci-fi icon Sarah Connor after 28 years in "Terminator: Dark Fate" even though she never thought shed be coming back as the popular character.

"Terminator: Dark Fate" reunites Oscar-winning filmmaker James Cameron with original franchise stars Hamilton and Arnold Schwarzenegger for the first time in 28 years in a new action-adventure that picks up where "Terminator 2: Judgment Day" left off.

Now 62, Hamilton may have declined to appear in any of the sequels until this one. "I felt that the character arc was very complete, back then," she said.

ALSO READ: Arnold Schwarzenegger on revisiting 'Terminator' legacy

"I thought, 'I'm going to retire a champion'."

But the "Terminator" franchise has nonetheless continued to cast a beautiful shadow.

"It took me weeks and weeks and weeks to decide that I was in," Hamilton said.

"You know, people have asked me that question (of whether she would come back) for decades now, but I never saw this one coming. I never thought I'd be coming back as Sarah Connor. I'd left Los Angeles and didn't know if I wanted to invite all of that back into my world.

ALSO READ: Alexandra Shipp joins Arnold Schwarzenegger, Michael Fassbender in 'Kung Fury 2'

"I was living happily ever after, in a way that just felt so authentic. And there is a part of me that feels that what took me out of Los Angeles was a rejection of Hollywood and all the grandiosity and the inflated egos, inflated b***s and inflated lips. The inflated self-worth. I wasn't sure if I was willing to trade that for another 15 minutes of fame."

Then she read the script. "And there was new stuff to play, you know, and that excited me," said Hamilton.

"(Sarah) is still very much the same passionate, crazy wild thing, but the situation has changed. The time that has passed means the potential to explore so much more. And that is what always intrigues me"

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Linda Hamilton​ Sarah Connor
India Matters
The burglars dug up a small-sized hole in the wall to gain entry into the shop. (Photo | M K Ashok Kumar, EPS)
Masked burglars break open jewellery store, make away with Rs 13 cr gold
Security personnel divert traffic during restrictions in Srinagar (File photo| PTI)
Kashmiri leaders will be freed in 'phased manner': Governor's advisor
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. ( Photo | AP )
Pak will continue painting apocalyptic scenarios: Jaishankar defends Art 370
Image for representational purpose only
Woman, who won Rs 1 cr on KBC, made Maharashtra poll campaign envoy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Meet Gandhi Kanagaraj, Bapu's good exemplar
The burglars dug up a small-sized hole in the wall to gain entry into the shop. (Photo | M K Ashok Kumar, EPS)
Lalithaa Jewellery store loses 35 kilos of gold and ornaments to theft
Gallery
As Sumit Nagal scripted history on Sunday by lifting the Buenos Aires Challenger title, let us take a look at the Indian tennis stars who won ATP Challenger Tour titles in the last five years. (Photo | PTI)
Sumit Nagal to Prajnesh Gunneswaran: Indian tennis stars who won ATP Challenger Tour titles in last five years
Mahatma Gandhi and his wife Kasturba during their return to India from South Africa on January 1915. ( Photo courtesy : National Gandhi Museum )
Mahatma's 150th birth anniversary: A pictorial tribute to Saint of Sabarmati
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp