Jordan Peele signs multi-year film deal with Universal

By Express News Service

Filmmaker Jordan Peele has signed a multi-year film deal with Universal Picture and his home banner, Monkeypaw Productions.

Both of Peele’s directorial ventures, Get Out and Us, was made in collaboration with Universal. “Jordan has established himself as a premier voice and original storyteller with global appeal. He is leading a new generation of filmmakers that have found a way to tap into the cultural zeitgeist with groundbreaking content that resonates with audiences of all backgrounds,” Donna Langley, Chairman, Universal Filmed Entertainment Group, said in a statement.

We also share an important goal with Monkeypaw when it comes to increasing representation on-screen in the characters that are portrayed, the stories that are told, and the people who tell them, she added.

Peele expressed his gratitude to the studio for its “endless trust and support” during the making of both his films. “Their willingness to take risks and their commitment to original content makes them the perfect collaborative partner for Monkeypaw. I couldn’t be more excited for what lies ahead,” he added.