Morgan Freeman to star and produce Peter Greenaway’s Lucca Mortis

By Express News Service

Angel Has Fallen actor, Morgan Freeman is set to star in and produce Peter Greenaway drama Lucca Mortis in which he will play a writer.

Based in New York City’s Little Italy, Freeman’s character is set to make his last big adventure as he takes a sabbatical and travels with his family to Lucca, Italy in or

der to trace his ancestral roots and clean up the loose ends in his life.

Morgan will produce with Lori McCreary through their Revelations Entertainment alongside Greenaway’s longtime producing partner, Kees Kasander.

“Morgan and I have been fans of Peter’s work for years and we feel very blessed to have this opportunity to actually work with him,” McCreary said.

Greenaway is best known for films that include The Cook, the Thief, His Wife & Her Lover, The Draughtsman’s Contract and Drowning by Numbers. He has won numerous awards for his work including the BAFTA Outstanding British Contribution to Cinema Award.

Freeman’s long and lustrous career has seen him star in films such as The Shawshank Redemption, Driving Miss Daisy and Million Dollar Baby. He was last seen starring opposite Gerard Butler in action-thriller Angel Has Fallen. The film is scheduled to begin shooting around March 2020.