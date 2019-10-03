Scary Stories... filmmaker in talks to direct The Last Voyage of the Demeter

By Express News Service

Filmmaker Andre Ovredal, who recently made Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark, is in talks to direct the Dracula movie, The Last Voyage of the Demeter.

The horror-thriller, based on Bram Stoker’s classic novel about the titular vampire embarking on a sea voyage to England, has been in developmental hell from 2002.

The film was first drafted in 2002 by Bragi Schut, and it focussed on the journey during which the ship’s crew is slaughtered one by one by a mysterious passenger. Filmmakers such as Robert Scwentke and Marcus Nispel were speculated to be directing this project, set to be financed by Phoenix Pictures and Millenium Films.

However, the project didn’t take off, and neither did the 2012 attempt, which was set to star Ben Kingsley and Noomi Rapace.The Last Voyage of the Demeter will be produced by Bradley Fischer, Mike Medavoy and Arnold Messer.