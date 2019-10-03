Home Entertainment English

Steve Carell officially starts filming Space Force

The show will launch on Netflix and will consist of 10 episodes, each 30 minutes long.

Published: 03rd October 2019

Netflix revealed that Space Force, the new comedy starring Steve Carell, has officially started filming. Netflix released a picture of Carell himself on Twitter.

Space Force is created by Office creator Greg Daniels and Carell and stars Carell as General Mark R. Naird, the character in charge of the people tasked with creating a sixth branch of the armed services called Space Force.

Steve Carell

John Malkovich will play Dr. Adrian Mallory, the head science advisor. Ben Schwartz plays F. Tony Scarapiducci, “a self-centered media consultant whose Machiavellian goals only sometimes line up with those of Mark or Space Force.”

Diana Silvers, the Booksmart fame, plays Erin Naird, daughter of Mark Naird. She was a popular A-student in Washington DC, but after the family moves to a remote military base in Wild Horse, Colorado, she becomes an outcast and turns to delinquency. Tawny Newsome plays Angela Ali, an ambitious and competitive helicopter pilot “with secret dreams that she keeps close to the vest.” 

Recurring guest stars will include Jimmy O. Yang as Doctor Chan Kaifang, a brilliant astrophysicist and rocket engineer and Dr. Mallory’s right-hand man who immigrated from China as a teen and loves all things American.

The show will launch on Netflix and will consist of 10 episodes, each 30 minutes long.

