A new Treasure Island film is in the works

By Express News Service

Universal Pictures is developing Treasure Island, an action-adventure inspired by Robert Louis Stevenson’s classic novel, with Dean DeBlois set to direct.

Evan Spiliotopoulos (Beauty and the Beast) will write the script, with DeBlois collaborating on the story. Stevenson wrote Treasure Island in 1881 and set the tale amid sailing ships and pirates and the search for buried treasure.

Todd Lieberman and David Hoberman of Mandeville Films (Beauty and the Beast, Wonder) will produce the project alongside DeBlois, whose credits include DreamWorks Animation’s How to Train Your Dragon trilogy and the upcoming Micronauts. Alex Young will oversee the project for Mandeville, while Universal’s director of development Lexi Barta will oversee for the studio.