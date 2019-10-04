Lisa Cholodenko to direct Rita with Game of Thrones star Lena Headey

By Express News Service

Lisa Cholodenko will direct the pilot for Showtime’s hour-long dramedy Rita which stars Game of Thrones alum Lena Headey in the title role. The hour-long pilot is created by Christian Torpe, who is writing the pilot based on his award-winning original Danish series of the same name.

Headey will play the title character, Rita—“a headstrong, unconventional teacher and single mother who takes on every kind of authority - as well as her family—in a messy and unfiltered way,” according to report.

Headey is best known for playing Cersei Lannister in Game of Thrones for which she received multiple Emmy nominations for Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series and a Golden Globe nomination. Most recently, she can be seen starring opposite Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Nick Frost and Vince Vaughn in Fighting with My Family. Her other film credits include The Flood and Pride and Prejudice and Zombies.

Rita is executive produced by Torpe and Headey, along with Elisa Ellis for Platform One Media.