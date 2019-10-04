Home Entertainment English

Two women accuse James Franco of sexually exploiting them at his acting school

The Oscar-nominated star of "127 Hours" was behind a school called Studio 4, which had branches in New York and Los Angeles.

Published: 04th October 2019 01:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th October 2019 01:09 PM   |  A+A-

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: James Franco has been accused by two women for sexually exploiting them at his now-defunct acting school.

According to New York Times, the lawsuit filed on Thursday alleges that Sarah Tither-Kaplan and Toni Gaal were pressured by the school into uncomfortable activities during auditions and promised acting opportunities that did not materialise.

The Oscar-nominated star of "127 Hours" was behind a school called Studio 4, which had branches in New York and Los Angeles.

Tither-Kaplan and Toni Gaal were enrolled in the LA program and paid a monthly tuition of USD 300.

There were also special masterclasses, including a USD 750 class for sex scenes.

The lawsuit claims that students had to audition for the class on tape so Franco could review the footage. Students were also allegedly asked to sign away their rights to the recordings.

These actions, the suit says, "led to an environment of harassment and sexual exploitation both in and out of the class."

In a statement, Franco's lawyer Michael Plonsker denied the accusations and called the lawsuit "ill-informed".

"James will not only fully defend himself, but will also seek damages from the plaintiffs and their attorneys for filing this scurrilous publicity-seeking lawsuit," Plonsker said.

Franco opened acting school Studio 4 in 2014, with business partner, Vince Jolivette.

The school was closed in 2017.

The lawsuit seeks monetary damages and the return or destruction of any video recordings of former Studio 4 class members, as well as class-action status so other women who may have similar experiences can join.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
James Franco Sexual Abuse
India Matters
Jadaiya Bai Baiga spent over 50 years of her life as a labourer hewing wood and even selling country-made liquor
MP tribal labourer debuts as international painter in Italy, France
Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy ( Photo | EPS )
Jagan announces 50% quota for women in market panel chief posts
For representational purposes (File | PTI)
Cops to exhume bodies of  6 of family who died at different times, but in similar manner
The woman had applied for Indian citizenship immediately after her marriage however, it was not accepted on some legal grounds. (File Photo | AFP)
After staying on long-term visa for 35 years, Pakistan woman gets Indian citizenship

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
OH MY GIZMO | How good is the the OnePlus 7T?
Leftwing and ABVP supporters came to blows on JNU campus on the issue of revocation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir. ( Photo | Shekhar Yadav )
Jitendra Singh’s Article 370 address at JNU disrupted, students come to blows
Gallery
As Sumit Nagal scripted history on Sunday by lifting the Buenos Aires Challenger title, let us take a look at the Indian tennis stars who won ATP Challenger Tour titles in the last five years. (Photo | PTI)
Sumit Nagal to Prajnesh Gunneswaran: Indian tennis stars who won ATP Challenger Tour titles in last five years
Mahatma Gandhi and his wife Kasturba during their return to India from South Africa on January 1915. ( Photo courtesy : National Gandhi Museum )
Mahatma's 150th birth anniversary: A pictorial tribute to Saint of Sabarmati
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp