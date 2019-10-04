Why so serious?

By Express News Service

It’s the original vision of the infamous DC villain, an origin story infused with, but distinctly outside the character’s more traditional mythologies. The film Joker, directed, co-written and produced by Todd Phillips, stars three-time Oscar nominee Joaquin Phoenix (The Master, Walk the Line, Gladiator) alongside veteran Oscar-winner Robert De Niro (Raging Bull, The Godfather: Part II). No, this is not the Gotham, nor the Joker that one would recognise from 80 years of established storytelling, depicted on the page or on-screen. Rather, this is an original, standalone origin story of this infamous character, the tale of an atmosphere of unrest fostering a man on the brink who, like his city — and likely, because of it — grows closer to the precipice: Arthur Fleck.

Filmmaker Todd Phillips explains, “I love the complexity of Joker and felt his origin would be worth exploring on film because nobody’s done that and even in the canon, he has no formalised beginning. So, Scott Silver and I wrote a version of a complex, complicated character, and how he might evolve — and then devolve. That is what interested me — not a Joker story, but the story of becoming Joker.”

In a rare interview, Joaquin Phoenix talks about becoming Joker, his partnership with director Todd Phillips and more. Excerpts:

When you first got the script for Joker, what made you want to take on the role of Arthur Fleck?

Well, I thought it was bold, like nothing I’ve ever read before. It’s certainly different than any movie that would fall into the superhero genre, but it was even different than dramas that I had read. It seemed to have so many different flavours and tones. Joker, classically and in this film, is an unreliable narrator.

Does that aspect of his nature affect how you make your choices as an actor?

There were times where I thought he would enjoy altering his story, and the effect that it would have on somebody, and how somebody might feel about him. There are other times where he’d alter it just because that’s what he really believed. Usually, with characters like that, it’s frustrating because you want to understand what their motivations are. But it became like a liberation for this character and I realised that it could go in any direction.

Todd Phillips has described your work together on this film as a true partnership. Did it feel that way to you?

Yes, and it wasn’t only when we were on set. After we finished shooting, or on weekends, we would call or text or meet up and talk about the next scenes. I felt like we were so unified throughout this process that if one of us ever got to the point where we weren’t feeling inspired, hopefully, the other one would inspire them. There were many times it was quite surprising, how much we thought of the same thing, the same solution to a problem.

Speaking of problem-solving, there is a scene in a bathroom that is a pivotal moment for Arthur — how did you and Todd work together to create what was going to happen in there?

The preparation was the study of dance and movement, but we didn’t find the real intention of that scene until we went to set that day. When we arrived, we felt that we still needed something that would illustrate the emergence of a different part of Arthur’s personality. We landed on the idea because I had been studying all of this dance, and he started playing this cello music; it was a really effective piece of score that he had just gotten the previous night. And, I said, “So maybe there’s a movement,” and he said, “Well, I would start on your foot. Start on your foot, and that’s your move,” and that’s all he said. And then we left and just thought about it, and that’s all we had. Something else emerged, and it’s both a turning point for the character and it was a turning point for me and Todd working together.

There’s also a set of stairs in the film that’s factored into how you and Todd built Arthur’s character together — how did that come about?

When I was writing in Arthur’s journal as a part of my preparation, Todd sent me something about steps, to inspire me in this writing. And then, he told me about the steps that we would use in a few scenes, where Arthur ascends these long stairs over and over. I think there were a few pages in the journal where I just wrote “step after step after step after step after step,” over and over, across the pages, line by line. That became a thing that we would text each other back and forth, “step after step.”

Joker is now in theatres.