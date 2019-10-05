Home Entertainment English

'Aquaman' director James Wan joins TV adaptation of comic series 'Gideon Falls'

Gideon Falls, which debuted in early 2018 and won the Eisner Award for Best New Series at this year’s ceremony, is an urban horror series.

'Aquaman' director James Wan.

By Express News Service

Following up on his success bringing DC’s Aquaman to the big screen, James Wan is sticking with comics as the source material for his next project as he and his Atomic Monster production company join Hivemind in bringing the Image Comics title Gideon Falls to television.

In a statement, Hivemind co-founders Kathy Lingg, Dinesh Shamdasani and Jason Brown said, “To have a filmmaker of James Wan’s caliber, talent, and vision contributing to the atmospheric and terrifying world that Jeff Lemire and Andrea Sorrentino have created with Gideon Falls is nothing short of incredible. This is a high-powered and formidable combination for one of the most acclaimed comic series of the decade, and James and his colleagues at Atomic Monster — Michael Clear and Rob Hackett — are the perfect partners to help bring our adaptation to life. Fans of Gideon Falls, rest assured: We have some incredible surprises yet in store.”

Wan and Atomic Monster’s Michael Clear will join Hivemind’s Lingg, Shamdasani, Brown and Sean Daniel, and Gideon Falls creators Lemire and Sorrentino, as executive producers on the series, which is being developed as an hourlong drama.
 

