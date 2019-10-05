Tiffany Boone joins George Clooney’s Good Morning, Midnight adaptation

By Express News Service

The Following-star Tiffany Boone has joined the cast of George Clooney’s Good Morning, Midnight adaptation for Netflix. According to sources, Clooney is also directing this big-screen adaptation of Lily Brooks-Dalton’s novel.

The plot of the post-apocalyptic film follows the parallel stories of Augustine (Clooney), a lonely scientist in the Arctic, and the crew of the Aether spacecraft as they try to return home to Earth. Augustine races to make contact with the crew of the spacecraft. Besides Clooney, the film will also feature Felicity Jones, Kyle Chandler, and newcomer Caoilinn Springall.

Mark L Smith has adapted the screenplay. Clooney is also set to produce this film through his Smokehouse Pictures banner with Grant Heslov, alongside Anonymous Content and Syndicate Entertainment.

Production of the currently untitled film is set to begin later this month.