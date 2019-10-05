WATCH | Hailey and Justin Bieber are couple goals in first music video '10,000 Hours'

By ANI

WASHINGTON DC; Singer-songwriter Justin Bieber ended his and Hailey Bieber's wedding week with some new music, created with his nuptials in mind. The star's new song '10,000 Hours' with Dan + Shay is finally out and it will give you major couple goals.

A day after debuting their new single, Justin, Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney of Dan +Shay released the music video, which costars their wives Hailey, Abby and Hannah.

Justin shared the music video of the song on his Twitter handle.

In the video, the singers serenade their wives as each couple pairs off in their own romantic setting. Bieber and Baldwin share a kiss while lounging in a bed of flowers as both are colour coordinated in white.

Smyers sings for his wife Abby while playing the guitar as Mooney lovingly glances into his pregnant wife Hannah's eyes. And if that wasn't enough, there are never-before-seen home videos of each couple played throughout the video, including footage that shows Justin and Hailey kissing and cuddling.

In the romantic track, Justin, Dan, and Shay promise a lifetime of loving their sweethearts with some dreamy harmonies and smooth vocals.

"I'd spend 10,000 hours and 10,000 more, baby, if that's what it takes to learn that sweet heart of yours. And I might never get there, but I'm gonna try. If it's 10,000 hours or the rest of my life, I'm gonna love you," they sing in the chorus.

"Do you miss the road that you grew up on? Did you get your middle name from your grandma?" Justin sings on the track he co-wrote along with Smyers, Mooney, Jordan Reynolds, Jessie Jo Dillion and Jason "Poor Bear" Boyd.

It's that soothing love song, you would want to listen to with your better half!

The music video marks the first time Bieber and Baldwin have starred in a project together. The video was released just a few days after they celebrated their second wedding in South Carolina.

Justin and Hailey had first exchanged vows a year ago at a New York City courthouse after a rekindled romance.

Justin and Hailey, who first met in 2009, sparked romance rumours in 2015. After calling it quits, Justin reunited with his on-again, off-again girlfriend Selena Gomez. However, Selena and Justin split in March 2018. Hailey and Justin reconciled their on-and-off relationship in May 2018.