Home Entertainment English

I lost myself a bit, I was hurt: Angelina Jolie on divorce from Brad Pitt

The former couple dated for 10 years before tying the knot in 2014.

Published: 06th October 2019 06:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th October 2019 06:00 PM   |  A+A-

Actors Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt

Actors Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt. (File | AP)

By PTI

LONDON: Angelina Jolie says she "lost herself a bit" after her divorce from Brad Pitt.

The two Hollywood stars decided to part ways in 2016 after two years of marriage and Jolie said she felt a "deep and genuine sadness" when her relationship fell apart.

"I don't know what my fate holds but what I am convinced of is that I am in a period of transition, like a return to my roots, a return to myself. Because, I had lost myself a bit. I think it happened as my relationship with Brad was coming to an end, then at the beginning of our separation. It was a complicated moment, where I didn't recognise myself anymore, where I had become, how can I say, smaller, almost insignificant, even if it wasn't necessarily visible. I felt a deep and genuine sadness, I was hurt," Jolie told French magazine Madame.

The 44-year-old actor, however, believes the hurt helped her in reconnecting with "this humility and even this insignificance I was feeling. Maybe this is what being human is in the end".

ALSO READ | Angelina Jolie allows Brad Pitt to have children over for summers

The former couple dated for 10 years before tying the knot in 2014.

Jolie will next be seen in Disney's "Maleficent: Mistress of Evil".

The film, a sequel to the 2014 fantasy drama, will hit the theatres in India on October 18.

READ HERE | Brad Pitt opens up about getting sober after divorce from Angelina Jolie

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Angelina Jolie Brad Pitt
India Matters
After onions, now garlic takes punch out of meals in festive season
Adoor Gopalakrishnan
Adoor Gopalakrishnan demands Central law against mob lynching
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | ANI)
INX Media case: 71 ex-bureaucrats write to PM on 'selective targeting' of officials
A Mana Peddapuram member distributing rice to an eldery lady | Express
Andhra group launches ‘rice for plastic’ drive to free the state of single-use plastic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian Air Force’s MIG-29K Fulcrum | PTI
Air show rehearsal in Ghaziabad two days before Indian Air Force turns 87
OH MY GIZMO | How good is the the OnePlus 7T?
Gallery
FIFA International break: Matches you don't want to miss in October, November | Germany vs Argentina, Brazil vs Nigeria
From Kajol and her cousin Rani Mukherji to actress-turned-politician Nusrat Jahan, Bengali celebrities had a gala time this Durga Puja season. Take a look at how these celebrities celebrated the biggest religious and cultural phenomenon in the Bengali's s
Durga Puja 2019: Here's how Kajol, Rani Mukerji, Nusrat Jahan, Sushmita Sen, others celebrated
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp