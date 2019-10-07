Home Entertainment English

I really, really love him a lot: Camila Cabello on boyfriend Shawn Mendes

Cabello, who was tight-lipped about her relationship with Mendes a few months back recently expressed her love for Mendes and said that they are "pretty happy" together.

Published: 07th October 2019 12:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th October 2019 12:50 PM   |  A+A-

Shawn_Mendes_and_Camila_Cabello

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello accept the award for best collaboration for 'Senorita' at the MTV Video Music Awards on 26 August 2019. (Photo | AP)

By ANI

WASHINGTON DC: Shawn Mendes, known for his string of catchy hits, likes to keep it simple when it comes to date night.

During a fan Q&A in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, on Saturday, Mendes talked about what a typical date night is for him.

"Camila and I will basically wake up and find the nearest coffee we can find," Mendes said, reported Us Weekly. "She'll have, basically, half a coffee and I'll have, like, three. We're always in different countries and cities when we hang out with each other."

The 'Senorita' crooners enjoy what most of the couples like to do on a date, watch a movie with some delicious food.

"Probably find some food, then an hour later we'd be like, 'Are you hungry?' and we'll eat again," he continued. "Probably watch a movie, Tangled. She loves Tangled."

The 21-year-old singer also credited Camila Cabello for keeping the conversation flowing on being asked about favourite topic to talk on by a fan.

WATCH | Camila Cabello surprises fans with steamy duet at Shawn Mendes concert

"I don't know. Camila is so good at coming up with random topics," he replied. "One time we were having dinner and she pulled out this phone and a list on this phone was like, 'What would you do if it was the last day on Earth?'"

Cabello, who was tight-lipped about her relationship with Mendes a few months back recently expressed her love for Mendes and said that they are "pretty happy" together, reported Us Weekly.

The 22-year-old singer appeared on The U.K.'s Capital Breakfast radio show, where she made a public declaration of love.

"We're pretty happy," she said when the hosts asked her about dating him. "I really, really love him a lot," she said of Mendes. 

Thank you @vmas & thank you to everyone we love you!!

A post shared by Shawn Mendes (@shawnmendes) on

