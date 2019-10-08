Home Entertainment English

Courteney Cox reunites with Jennifer Aniston, Matt LeBlanc, calls it a rare night

Courteney Cox also spent time with Aniston and Kudrow for a girls' night on her 55th birthday on June 15.

Published: 08th October 2019 12:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th October 2019 12:45 AM   |  A+A-

Courtney Cox posted the photo on Instagram captioned 'A rare night and I love it.'

Courtney Cox posted the photo on Instagram captioned 'A rare night and I love it.' ( Photo | Instagram )

By ANI

WASHINGTON DC: It has been 15 years since the insanely popular sitcom 'Friends' came to an end. It's no secret that the cast of the show has remained super close even after the series concluded.

Cox, who played Monica Geller in the beloved sitcom, reunited with Aniston (Rachel Green) and LeBlanc (Joey Tribbiani). Wiping away her fans Monday blues, Cox shared a photo of a mini 'Friends' reunion with her co-stars.

"A rare night and I love it," the 55-year-old actor, captioned the selfie with Aniston and LeBlanc. 
Courteney Cox has constantly kept in touch with her former co-stars since the sitcom concluded in 2004, reported Us Weekly.

In September, she celebrated Friends' 25th anniversary with her other co-star Lisa Kudrow. The girl pals enjoyed a night out with Charlie Puth and Judd Apatow that was documented on their Instagram accounts.

"Trying to play it cool with all this heat," Cox captioned a photo of the four by a fire.

Trying to play it cool with all this heat. #friends25

A post shared by Courteney Cox (@courteneycoxofficial) on

Kudrow also posted a photo from the night sans Pluth, writing, "So excited to celebrate we burst into flames."

Cox also spent time with Aniston and Kudrow for a girls' night on her 55th birthday on June 15. She posted a selfie of the trio.

"How lucky am I to celebrate my birthday with these two??? I love you girls. So much," she captioned the photo.

On June 24, she shared another photo from that night which shows the stars looking more playful as Aniston cranes her head to fit into the picture.

"Trying to figure out what to say on Instagram," Cox wrote.

Although Aniston and Matthew Perry don't have Instagram accounts, the rest of the cast including David Schwimmer, commemorated the comedy series' 25th anniversary with tribute posts on September 19.

On 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show' in June, Aniston said that she and the rest of the cast would love to have a reunion.

"I would do it. The girls would do it. And the boys would do it, I'm sure," she told the host Ellen DeGeneres.

The cast of the show have remained friends since the show ended its run in 2004, and the actors have occasionally been spotted together. The actors always find time to reunite, especially the women, fuelling rumours of a reunion or a possible reboot in the future.

The American sitcom was touted as one of the most popular ones and is still the talk of the town among fans, who are eagerly waiting to see their favourite stars back together.

Starring Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer, the beloved sitcom ran for 10 seasons on NBC between 1994-2004. It followed the story of six friends in their 20s and 30s who live in Manhattan, New York City. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
FRIENDS Courteney Cox Matt LeBlanc Jennifer Aniston
India Matters
Women folk engage in preparing and giving final shape to 'diyas' in gauthan at Van-charauda. | (Photo | EPS)
Women in Chhattisgarh turn cow dung into gold with eco-friendly gobar diyas
An idol of goddess Durga. (Photo| PTI)
Organizers unfazed as Azaan at Kolkata Durga Puja pandal kicks up row
Nizam VII Mir Osman Ali Khan
Nizam fund was public money of erstwhile Hyderabad, says historian
he police came across a sack with Re 1 and Rs 2 coins, some bank documents, his Aadhaar, PAN and senior citizen cards. | Sayantan Ghosh
Mumbai beggar dies rich, leaves behind Rs 11.5 lakh fortune

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Modi-Xi summit: Mahabalipuram gets a makeover but not everyone is thrilled
Children being initiated into the world of letters at the Vidyarambham celebrations organised at the Ernakulam Siva Temple on Sunday | Express
Kerala: Children introduced to reading, writing at Vidyarambham ceremony
Gallery
Gauri Khan, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's better half, is an interior designer par excellence. The 49-year-old has designed some gorgeous spaces for celebrity friends and other clients (including the interiors for the ‘one night only’ party in Mumb
Inside 8 of Gauri Khan's stunning luxury aesthetic living spaces designed for Bollywood celebrities
IAF personnel display their skills with rifles during the 87th Indian Air Force Day celebrations at Hindon Airbase in Ghaziabad. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Abhinandan-led MiG-21 formation and more: Glimpses of 87th Indian Air Force Day celebrations
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp