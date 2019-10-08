Home Entertainment English

Marvel movies are cinema: 'Nebula' Karen Gillan hits back at Martin Scorsese

The comments come in the wake of Scorsese's recent interview with Empire magazine where he opined that Marvel films are "not cinema" and that they are like "theme parks."

Published: 08th October 2019 03:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th October 2019 03:24 PM   |  A+A-

By ANI

WASHINGTON DC: Martin Scorsese's recent remarks on 'Marvel' films are now all over the internet following which several Marvel actors have hit back at the filmmaker for comparing their movies to "theme parks". Now, joining the bandwagon is actor Karen Gillan who essayed the role of Nebula in 'Guardians of the Galaxy' series.

"I would absolutely say that Marvel movies are cinema," she told The Hollywood Reporter.

"Cinema is story-telling with visuals," Gillan added.

Resonating director James Gunn's view who tweeted that he was "saddened" by Scorses's comments, the 31-year old added, "There's so much heart and soul, and it's James' soul in there."

"He injects so much of his own personality, his sense of humor ... that's a very big representation of who he is as a person and therefore it's very cinematic. He's an artist," she said of the director.

Gillan's comments were in the wake of Scorsese's recent interview with Empire magazine where he opined that Marvel films are "not cinema" and that they are like "theme parks."

READ HERE | Everybody doesn't like his stuff either: Samuel L Jackson on Martin Scorsese's comments on Marvel films 

"I don't see them. I tried, you know? But that's not cinema," 'The Irishman' filmmaker had said.

"Honestly, the closest I can think of them, as well made as they are, with actors doing the best they can under the circumstances, is theme parks. It isn't the cinema of human beings trying to convey emotional, psychological experiences to another human being," he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Martin Scorsese Marvel Karen Gillan Guardians of the Galaxy Marvel Cinematic Universe James Gunn
India Matters
Women folk engage in preparing and giving final shape to 'diyas' in gauthan at Van-charauda. | (Photo | EPS)
Women in Chhattisgarh turn cow dung into gold with eco-friendly gobar diyas
An idol of goddess Durga. (Photo| PTI)
Organizers unfazed as Azaan at Kolkata Durga Puja pandal kicks up row
Nizam VII Mir Osman Ali Khan
Nizam fund was public money of erstwhile Hyderabad, says historian
he police came across a sack with Re 1 and Rs 2 coins, some bank documents, his Aadhaar, PAN and senior citizen cards. | Sayantan Ghosh
Mumbai beggar dies rich, leaves behind Rs 11.5 lakh fortune

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Modi-Xi summit: Mahabalipuram gets a makeover but not everyone is thrilled
Children being initiated into the world of letters at the Vidyarambham celebrations organised at the Ernakulam Siva Temple on Sunday | Express
Kerala: Children introduced to reading, writing at Vidyarambham ceremony
Gallery
Gauri Khan, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's better half, is an interior designer par excellence. The 49-year-old has designed some gorgeous spaces for celebrity friends and other clients (including the interiors for the ‘one night only’ party in Mumb
Inside 8 of Gauri Khan's stunning luxury aesthetic living spaces designed for Bollywood celebrities
IAF personnel display their skills with rifles during the 87th Indian Air Force Day celebrations at Hindon Airbase in Ghaziabad. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Abhinandan-led MiG-21 formation and more: Glimpses of 87th Indian Air Force Day celebrations
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp