Jason Statham and Guy Ritchie to reunite for remake of French thriller 'Le Convoyeur'

By Express News Service

Jason Statham, who broke out playing the fast-talking protagonists in Guy Ritchie’s Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels and Snatch, is reuniting with the filmmaker again. The new as-yet-untitled project is a revenge-based action thriller, adapted from the original 2004 French film Le Convoyeur.

The plot follows a cold and mysterious character working at a cash truck company responsible for moving hundreds of millions of dollars around Los Angeles each week. The film shifts across timelines and between various characters’ perspectives.

This will mark Ritchie’s return to his frenetic Cockney action-comedy roots. After his big success directing the Disney live-action remake of Aladdin, the filmmaker’s next will be The Gentlemen, starring Matthew McConaughey.Statham is coming off with Dwayne Johnson the Fast and Furious spinoff Hobbs & Shaw, which has grossed USD 758 million globally since its August release.