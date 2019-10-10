Home Entertainment English

Charles Martin Smith to direct 'A Street Cat Named Bob' sequel

The original feature, directed by Roger Spottiswoode, told the true story of Bob, a street cat who changed Bowen’s life when he was living as a street musician in London.

Published: 10th October 2019 08:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th October 2019 08:22 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

Charles Martin Smith is set to direct A Gift From Bob, the Christmas-themed sequel to the 2016 A Street Cat Named Bob movie adaptation of James Bowen’s best-selling book about a stray ginger cat who saved the life of a homeless man.

A Gift From Bob, scripted by Garry Jenkin, sees Bowen looking back at the last Christmas he and Bob spent scraping a living on the streets and how Bob helped him through tough times by providing strength, friendship and inspiration.

Adam Rolston, Tracy Jarvis and Steve Jarvis will produce the movie sequel, which is set to start production next month in the U.K.

A Street Cat Named Bob, released by Cleopatra Films in the U.S., starred Luke Treadaway and Ruta Gedmintas.

