Kirsten Dunst replaces Elisabeth Moss in Jane Campion’s 'The Power Of The Dog'

By Express News Service

Kirsten Dunst is in final negotiations to join Benedict Cumberbatch in Jane Campion’s The Power of the Dog. Kirsten Dunst is in talks to step in for Elisabeth Moss, who is exiting the project due to scheduling conflicts.

Once negotiations are finalized, Dunst will join Benedict Cumberbatch and Paul Dano in the adaptation of the 1967 Thomas Savage novel that follows the lives of two wealthy brothers who have opposite personalities. Dunst will play a local widow that Dano’s character marries.

Netflix is set to release the film in 2021 on streaming and in theaters.

Dunst is coming off rave reviews for her new Showtime series On Becoming a God in Central Florida, which was recently renewed for a second season.