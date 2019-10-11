Home Entertainment English

HBO to air mental health disclaimers before 'Euphoria', 'Barry', 'Girls' and 'The Sopranos'

HBO will include conversations on relevant scenes from HBO shows that focus on mental health illnesses, starting with scenes from the Lena Dunham show "Girls".

Published: 11th October 2019 05:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th October 2019 05:58 PM   |  A+A-

L-R: Stills from 'Girls' and 'Barry'.

L-R: Stills from 'Girls' and 'Barry'.

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: HBO has decided to flash mental health disclaimer before 14 shows, including controversial teen drama "Euphoria" and Bill Hader-starrer dark comedy "Barry".

According to Variety, the network has partnered with the National Alliance of Mental Health (NAMI) to create the warnings, which are based off the channel's "The following program is rated" disclaimers that already appear before some shows.

HBO's decision came on World Mental Health Day, which was observed on Thursday.

It is in line with its new initiative "It's OK," which aims to end the stigma around mental illness and start meaningful conversations about the importance of mental health.

The list of shows that will contain the new disclaimers also includes cult hit "The Sopranos" and Lena Dunham's "Girls".

"HBO has always been at the forefront of telling stories featuring complex characters, some of whom deal with mental illness, from 'The Sopranos' to 'Euphoria', encouraging more conversation around the different facets of mental health," said Jason Mulderig, vice president of brand & product marketing at HBO.

"We are not saying 'viewer discretion is advised.' We are saying 'viewer conversation is encouraged'," he added.

Another feature of "It's Ok" initiative is a short form content series, titled "Doctor Commentaries".

It will include conversations on relevant scenes from HBO shows that focus on mental health illnesses, starting with scenes from the Lena Dunham show "Girls".

The show will be presented by Dr.Ali Mattu, a clinical psychologist and mental health advocate.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
World Mental Health Day mental health Barry Euphoria The Sopranos HBO
India Matters
Former Chinese Prime Minister Zhou En-lai enjoying a sip of coconut water at the shore temple in Mahabalipuram. (Photo | Express)
Tender coconut at Mahabs, film shoot at Gemini: When Zhou Enlai dropped by 63 years ago
Will DaMo help NaMo and Xi at Mahabalipuram?
As India cricketer Hardik Pandya turned 26 on Friday, let us take a look at some of the different hairstyles the all-rounder experiment with over the years.
Happy birthday Hardik Pandya: Check out the different hairstyles of Indian cricket sensation
Trade mattered. (Photo | Bloomberg)
Paul Krugman: What economists (including me) got wrong about globalization

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Three waitresses join Indian Coffee House in Thrissur
Modi-Xi summit : Hundreds of rural and urban artists readies for the historic meet
Gallery
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping toured the seaside town of Mamallapuram in Tamil Nadu ahead of their informal summit. Dressed in a traditional Tamil ‘veshti’ (dhoti), angavastram (a shawl), and a shirt, the Prime Minister too
IN PHOTOS: PM Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping take a trip across Mamallapuram
As India cricketer Hardik Pandya turned 26 on Friday, let us take a look at some of the different hairstyles the all-rounder experiment with over the years.
Happy birthday Hardik Pandya: Check out the different hairstyles of Indian cricket sensation
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp