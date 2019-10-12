Russell Crowe and Kevin Williamson will team up for supernatural thriller

By Express News Service

Russell Crowe will team with 'Scream' writer and producer Kevin Williamson for a new supernatural thriller.

Crowe will play a troubled actor who begins to unravel while shooting a horror film. His estranged daughter wonders if he’s slipping back into his past addictions or if there’s something more sinister at play. The film will be produced under the first-look deal with Williamson and his Outerbanks banner, which was inked early last year. Outerbanks' Ben Fast will also produce.

Joshua John Miller and MA Fortin will direct from their original script. Crowe, recently played Roger Ailes on Showtime’s The Loudest Voice. Williamson, whose credits also include Dawson’s Creek and The Vampire Diaries.