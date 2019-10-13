Home Entertainment English

Grammy winner DJ Zedd 'permanently banned from China' for liking 'South Park' tweet

The DJ whose real name if Anton Zaslavski, didn't clarify if he was denied entry into the country or only his was music was censored.

DJ_Zedd

DJ Anton Zaslavski aka Zedd. (Photo | File, AP)

By ANI

WASHINGTON DC: Grammy-winning DJ Zedd was "permanently banned" from China after he liked a tweet from 'South Park', the adult animated show caught in a feud with the Communist government of the country.

The DJ shared the same on Twitter writing, "I just got permanently banned from China because I liked a South Park tweet."

Zedd's claim was confirmed by German musician's publicist, Adam Guest to CNBC.

"This is true, yes, but we don't have any more info to give you at this time," Fox News quoted him as saying.

However, the DJ whose real name if Anton Zaslavski, didn't clarify if he was denied entry into the country or only his was music was censored.

This comes after a controversy between the show's creators and the government about its 300th episode titled 'Band in China', which surfaced last Wednesday

In the following episode, Randy, a character in the animation, tries selling marijuana to China, which leads him to end up being sent to a work camp.

There, encounters Winnie the Pooh, also a political prisoner because he drew physical comparisons to Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Meanwhile, another group of characters -- Stan, Jimmy, Kenny, and Butters -- formed a metal band, which caught the attention of a Hollywood manager who wanted to produce a film about them but constantly modified the script in order for the movie to be distributed in China.

This led the government to reportedly cancel the show and stop its broadcast on media platforms including Weibo, Youku among others.

