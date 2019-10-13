I think it's a good idea: 'Gossip Girl' star Chace Crawford on series reboot

By ANI

WASHINGTON DC: Hey there Upper East Siders! Unless you have been living under a rock, you might be familiar with the news that American popular series Gossip Girl is getting a reboot.

And while you wait for the show with bated breath, former Gossip Girl star Chace Crawford recently praised the upcoming reboot coming to HBO Max, reported Entertainment Weekly.

Not just the show's fans, but Crawford, who played Nate Archibald in the CW series and currently stars on Amazon Prime Video's The Boys, is also excited to see what a Gossip Girl series will look like today.

"TV is going through such a time of change, they're calling it the golden age and the streaming structure is so cool," Crawford told Entertainment Weekly.

"I honestly think the show was ahead of its time in a way. It came out before Instagram, right when camera phones were becoming a thing. The rise of Netflix gave our show a new life. There was a whole new generation of fans. I've noticed over the past six years that the same age demographic of girls still loves it which is cool," he added, speaking about the show.

Not only Gossip Girl is more relevant than ever with the way social media has changed our lives, but Crawford believes that there's more story to tell set in that world than what the original series could explore at that time.

The cast of Gossip Girl. (Photo | AP)

"You can do more, especially at a place like HBO Max," the actor said.

Praising the upcoming reboot, the actor said, "I think it's a good idea."

"Look at a show like Euphoria -- they're redefining what a high school drama or what kids go through these days means. I'm sure this is going to be a fresh take and Josh and Stephanie are incredible. They're going to make it great. There's still a demand for it -- people are always asking if I'd go back and do more. Hats off to them. I think it's a good idea," he said.

Crawford has been quite vocal about being open to featuring in the reboot if given the opportunity. But the question remains -- will he play an older version of Nate, or a new character entirely?

So get excited Nate Archibald fans because Crawford is all in for the chance to appear on the reboot.

"I'd play a dad now, I guess!" he joked before laughing.

"No, I have no idea. I just love Josh and Stephanie and if they wanted me to come and do anything it would be hard to say no. I'm always grateful for the opportunity they gave me and that whole experience -- it was all of my 20s, it was like my college, living in New York for that time. I'll always have fond memories of it," he added.

The upcoming streaming service, HBO Max, will air 10 hour-long episodes, showing a new generation of rich and famous prep-school teens. In the age of Instagram bloggers and influencers, it's the perfect time to revive the famed gossip website about New York City's young elites.

Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage will serve as executive producers with Josh Safran, who wrote and produced on the original series, showrunning the reboot.

The original hit CW teen drama aired from 2007-2012 and starred actors Blake Lively, Penn Badgley, Leighton Meester, Ed Westwick, Chace Crawford and more. Kristen Bell served as the voice of Gossip Girl, the narrator of the series.