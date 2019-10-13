Home Entertainment English

'The Addams Family' film deals with immigration, inclusivity: Charlize Theron

Theron voice stars in the animated feature alongside Oscar Isaac, Chloe Grace-Moretz, Finn Wolfhard, Bette Midler, and Allison Janney.

Published: 13th October 2019

Charlize Theron

Actress Charlize Theron. (Photo | Charlize Theron Twitter)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Charlize Theron believes her upcoming film "The Addams Family" has underlying themes of inclusivity and immigration.

It is based on the famous cartoon series of the same name, created by Charles Addams.

The story follows the Addams family whose lives begin to unravel when they move to New Jersey and face-off against a crafty reality-TV host while also preparing for their extended family to arrive for a major celebration, Addams-style.

Talking to Variety on the sidelines of film's premiere, Theron said, "When you think of (the Addams) being around since the sixties, that's pretty powerful - that they've always had their same values. But, this moment and time, there needs to be so much more encouragement. We need to question the norm a little bit more and we need to find kindness and understanding for others that might not look like us or might not talk like us or might not sound like us. So, to be a part of something like that, and I know children and their families are going to go see that, if that grabs them somewhere in their heart to think about things a little differently, boy, would that be great," she added.

When asked how she explains diversity to her children, Theron said they just look in the mirror.

"My kids are very aware that we're an unusual family and they don't even question it because I just always made sure that they knew exactly who we were as a family, and what we stood for, and what our values were, and that kindness and treating others the way you want to be treated is really how to go through life. They just think they're awesome. They think our family is awesome, and I think they're right. Our family is pretty awesome," the actor, who is mother to adopted daughters, said.

