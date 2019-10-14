Home Entertainment English

Anne Hathaway's friends throw her a surprise, fun-filled baby shower

Published: 14th October 2019 06:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th October 2019 06:49 PM   |  A+A-

Actress Anne Hathaway. (Photo | AP)

By ANI

WASHINGTON DC: American actor Anne Hathaway, who is soon going to welcome her second child with husband and actor Adam Shulman, celebrated her baby shower recently.

After making the happy announcement in late July, the Oscar-winning actor enjoyed a fun-filled baby shower surrounded by her loved ones in New York, reported E! News.

According to a source, the celebration was pretty simple and low-key and was held at the 36-year-old star's Upper West Side home.

In fact, it was a surprise celebration for 'The Intern' star. "It was a surprise baby shower! Anne walked in and everyone yelled 'Surprise.' She looked completely shocked and put her hand over her mouth then her face. She hugged one of her friends and said 'You guys are so good'," the insider shared.

The source shared that for the special day, Anne wore an off-the-shoulder navy blue dress and beautiful gold butterfly necklace and opted for a no-makeup look.

At one point during the celebration, 'The Hustle' actor was spotted "rubbing her hands on her pregnant belly" and had a "smile on her face and chatted with her guests, including Jessica Chastain."

The insider added, "Guests gathered on her outdoor terrace where a table was set up with a tray of baked goods and food was served in elegant silver."

However, it's unclear if the actor revealed the gender of her baby, as the source said there was "no sign if it's a girl or a boy."

Earlier this year, the 36-year-old actor opened up about her pregnancy struggles.

"It's not for a movie #2," she captioned the pregnancy announcement post, where she showed off her growing baby bump.

"All kidding aside, for everyone going through infertility and conception hell, please know it was not a straight line to either of my pregnancies. Sending you extra love," she added.

At her first post-pregnancy appearance, which was at the TCA Summer Press Tour, the star shared that her "mommy brain" was in full effect.

"I can focus on certain things that are fine, but there are certain things my brain just, it refuses to allow me to imagine directions, so if you describe something, shapes or you spell something, I can't go there," she said.

"And certain words I have a hard time recalling, so I become that spinny wheel of death on your computer in conversation with me. And I feel I'm very taxing for people to be around," she added.

Hathaway and Shulman, who tied the knot in September 2012, are already proud parents to a 3-year-old son, Jonathan Rosebanks Shulman.

On the work front, the actor will be next seen in the spin-off of 'The Witches', where she will be seen playing the Grand High witch. The film, slated to release on October 16, next year, also stars Chris Rock and Octavia Spencer. 

