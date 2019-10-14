Idina Menzel in talks to play evil stepmother in 'Cinderella'

By Express News Service

Idina Menzel is in talks to play the evil stepmother in Kay Cannon’s reimagining of 'Cinderella'.

Camila Cabello is playing the lead of the movie, while Billy Porter is in talks to play the fairy godmother. James Corden will produce the Sony film alongside Leo Pearlman through their Fulwell 73 banner.

Corden came up with the original idea, and pop star Cabello, who will have her acting debut in this film, will also be involved with original music for the film.

Details on the storyline are being kept under wraps, but it will focus on an ambitious young woman whose dreams are bigger than the world will allow.

An announcement about the release date is expected to be announced soon.