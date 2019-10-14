Home Entertainment English

Now, Jennifer Aniston says Marvel movies are 'diminishing' the industry

Aniston reminisced some of her favourite movies from the '70s and '80s, telling the outlet that there should be a "resurgence" of those sort of films.

Published: 14th October 2019 06:29 PM

Actress Jennifer Aniston.

Actress Jennifer Aniston. (Photo | AFP)

By ANI

WASHINGTON DC: Ace filmmaker Martin Scorsese made headlines recently when he said Marvel movies are not cinema and compared the iconic superhero flicks to a "theme park".

And Scorsese is not alone, American actor Jennifer Aniston too expressed her thoughts on Marvel movies. The 'Friends' actor believes that the superhero films are responsible for the "diminishing" quality of movie experience nowadays, reported People.

Aniston, who will be next seen in the upcoming Apple TV+ series 'The Morning Show', said that she would like to see "the era of Meg Ryan" revived.

In a new interview with Variety, the 50-year-old actor opened up about focusing her acting in television over films and admitted that she misses an industry free of Marvel movies.

"It wasn't until the last couple of years when these streaming services were just sort of exploding with this amount of quality that I actually started to think, 'Wow, that's better than what I just did,' " she said of acting on the small screen.

"And then you're seeing what's available out there and it's just diminishing and diminishing in terms of, it's big Marvel movies. Or things that I'm not just asked to do or really that interested in living in a green screen," Aniston added.

READ HERE | 'Theatres have become theme parks, we need cinema to step up': Scorsese criticises Marvel films again

In the last two years, Marvel has released seven movies, with six more already announced through 2021.

On being asked how much the movie business has changed, she responded by saying how much she yearned "to have the era of Meg Ryan come back."

"It's changed so much. I think we would so love to have the era of Meg Ryan come back," Aniston said of the movie industry.

Aniston reminisced some of her favourite movies from the '70s and '80s, telling the outlet that there should be a "resurgence" of those sort of films.

"I just think it would be nice to go into a movie theatre, sit cozy. I think we should have a resurgence. Let's get the Terms of Endearment back out there. You know, Heaven Can Wait, Young Frankenstein, Blazing Saddles, Goodbye Girl."

And although streaming services have helped in creating new opportunities for the actor, such as her new upcoming series 'The Morning Show', she remembers being taken aback by the concept of them in the first place.

"I remember not understanding. 'What the hell does streaming mean?' They're like, 'It's there all the time,'" she recalled.

"So tuning in on Thursday nights at eight o'clock is not a thing anymore? Or you're not going to the bathroom on a commercial break and someone yells, 'It's back on!' That doesn't happen anymore? It's kind of sad," the 'Murder Mystery' star added.

Apart from her new show, which is set to premiere on Apple TV+ on November 1, Aniston will also be working with Netflix again. The streaming giant recently announced the sequel to her and Adam Sandler's popular comedy 'Murder Mystery'.

