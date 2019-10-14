Oscar-nominated 'Jackie Brown' actor Robert Forster dies of brain cancer

By Express News Service

American actor Robert Forster, known for his role Max Cherry in Quentin Tarantino’s Jackie Brown (1997), passed away on October 11. He got a best supporting actor Oscar nomination for his role as a bail bondsman in the Tarantino directorial.

He was 78. Forster died of brain cancer on the same day his latest film El Camino was released on Netflix. He played the role of Ed Galbraith, who illegally transports people for money.

The actor was also known for the films Diamond Men (2008) and The Descendants (2011). In addition to that, he was part of many popular TV shows including David Lynch’s Twin Peaks (2017).

Rober Forster is survived by his wife Denise Grayson and his four children and four grandchildren.

(With inputs from online desk)