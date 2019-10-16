Home Entertainment English

Amanda Seyfried cast in David Fincher’s 'Mank'

Mank marks Fincher’s first feature since Fox’s Gone Girl starring Ben Affleck and Rosamund Pike.

Published: 16th October 2019 09:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th October 2019 02:41 PM   |  A+A-

Actress Amanda Seyfried. (Photo | AFP)

By Express News Service

Amanda Seyfried is set to join Netflix’s Mank, David Fincher’s latest film revolving around Citizen Kane screenwriter Herman Mankiewicz, with Gary Oldman tapped to play the titular role. Lily Collins, Charles Dance, Tuppence Middleton, Arliss Howard, Ferdinand Kingsley, Jamie McShane, Joseph Cross, Sam Troughton, Toby Leonard Moore, Tom Burke, and Tom Pelphrey will also appear in the film.

Mank is based on a script by Fincher’s late father, Jack Fincher, who penned it prior to his death in 2003. Specific plot details are vague, but sources say the story will follow Mankiewicz’s development of the script for Citizen Kane. 

The film will also be shot in black and white, with production scheduled to begin in November.

Fincher has primarily worked in television since Gone Girl partnering with Netflix to direct shows such as House of Cards, Mindhunter, and Love, Death & Robots.

