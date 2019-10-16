Home Entertainment English

Gal Gadot's birthday surprise for Ali Fazal

Ali turned a year older on Tuesday and to mark his birthday, Gadot and Bening took him out on an impromptu dinner post-shoot.

Published: 16th October 2019 08:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th October 2019 08:25 PM   |  A+A-

Actors Ali Fazal and Gal Gadot

Actors Ali Fazal and Gal Gadot (Photo | AP)

By IANS

LONDON: Actor Ali Fazal, who is currently busy shooting in London for his international project "The Death On The Nile", has received a special surprise on his birthday from co-stars Gal Gadot and Annette Bening.

Ali turned a year older on Tuesday and to mark his birthday, Gadot and Bening took him out on an impromptu dinner post-shoot.

Posting videos and pictures of the celebratory dinner on Instagram, Ali wrote: "And the birthday ended on a sweet and very coincidental plan manifested at this cute little place with some of my wonderful co actors Annette Bening and Gal Gadot. Thanks for that video Gal, it literally blew the light out of that frame. Also with me was my dear friend Aditya Desai and Sonali cozied up in a booth near the fire.

ALSO READ: Ali Fazal begins prepping for Kenneth Branagh’s 'Death On The Nile'

"I wana thank all my friends and fans from across the globe who poured in with the wishes. I wish everyone wisdom in these dark times - words are often thrown about like shredded paper and so I ask of you to stop and ponder on the ones you use in lets say one day..."

"Death On The Nile" is a modern-day screen adaptation of Agatha Christie's famous novel of the same name. The story is of Christie's iconic creation, detective Hercule Poirot, probing the death of a young heiress while on an Egyptian vacation.

ALSO READ: Not playing an Indian in 'Death On The Nile', says Ali Fazal

Irish actor-filmmaker Kenneth Branagh stars as Poirot and also directs the film.

"Wonder Woman" star Gal Gadot toplines the ensemble cast of the film, which also features Armie Hammer, Russell Brand, Letitia Wright and Sophie Okonedo, besides Fazal and Bening.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ali Fazal Gal Gadot
India Matters
In this Sunday, May. 3, 2015 file photo a doctor attends to a malnourished child at a refugee camp in Yola, Nigeria. (File Photo | AP)
One in three children below five malnourished: UNICEF report
CBSE schools will be required to conduct water audits and prepare a water efficiency plan. (File | EPS)
Mandatory for schools to become water-efficient in next 3 years: CBSE 
For representational purposes (File | Reuters)
India's largest bank HDFC surrounded by lending crisis
Representational Image (File photo | EPS))
In this Telangana district, exchange 1 kg plastic waste to get 1 kg rice 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Visakhapatnam: CPI(M) holds 'rasta roko' against fuel price hike
Screengrab of video in which man is seen near the lion in Delhi Zoo.
WATCH | Drunk man enters lion's enclosure at Delhi Zoo
Gallery
Keerthy Suresh, who won the National Film Award for her powerhouse performance in Savitri biopic 'Mahanati', turns 27 today. The film has been a major turning point in the young heroine's career, with several leading directors signing her on for prestigio
Take a look at Keerthy Suresh's next films - from Hindi debut 'Maidaan' to Priyadarshan's 'Marakkar'
Subramanian Swamy's path to 10 per cent growth in economy
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp