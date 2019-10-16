Home Entertainment English

Gina Rodriguez apologises for using N-word

The video did not go down well with a section of social media users, and they started slamming Gina Rodriguez.

Published: 16th October 2019 08:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th October 2019 08:05 PM   |  A+A-

Hollywood actress Gina Rodriguez

Hollywood actress Gina Rodriguez (Photo | AP)

By IANS

LOS ANGELES: After facing backlash for using the N-word in one of her Instagram videos, "Jane the Virgin" fame actress Gina Rodriguez has apologised to people.

On Tuesday, Gina posted a video of herself getting her hair and makeup done. In the now-deleted video, she uttered the word "niggas", while rapping along to the song "Ready or not", reports variety.com.

The video did not go down well with a section of social media users, and they started slamming her.

Now on Wednesday, Gina released an apology statement, saying she has let down the community.

"The word I sang, carries with it a legacy of hurt and pain that I cannot even imagine. Watching my own video played back at me, has shaken me to my core. I feel so deeply protective and responsible to the community of color but I have let this community down. I have some serious learning and growing to do and I am so deeply sorry for the pain I have caused," the statement read.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Gina Rodriguez
India Matters
In this Sunday, May. 3, 2015 file photo a doctor attends to a malnourished child at a refugee camp in Yola, Nigeria. (File Photo | AP)
One in three children below five malnourished: UNICEF report
CBSE schools will be required to conduct water audits and prepare a water efficiency plan. (File | EPS)
Mandatory for schools to become water-efficient in next 3 years: CBSE 
For representational purposes (File | Reuters)
India's largest bank HDFC surrounded by lending crisis
Representational Image (File photo | EPS))
In this Telangana district, exchange 1 kg plastic waste to get 1 kg rice 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Visakhapatnam: CPI(M) holds 'rasta roko' against fuel price hike
Screengrab of video in which man is seen near the lion in Delhi Zoo.
WATCH | Drunk man enters lion's enclosure at Delhi Zoo
Gallery
Keerthy Suresh, who won the National Film Award for her powerhouse performance in Savitri biopic 'Mahanati', turns 27 today. The film has been a major turning point in the young heroine's career, with several leading directors signing her on for prestigio
Take a look at Keerthy Suresh's next films - from Hindi debut 'Maidaan' to Priyadarshan's 'Marakkar'
Subramanian Swamy's path to 10 per cent growth in economy
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp