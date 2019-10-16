'Little Women' fame Hadley Robinson to star in Amy Poehler’s Moxie

By Express News Service

Utopia and Little Women actress Hadley Robinson has been tapped to star in Amy Poehler’s next directorial effort Moxie.

Lauren Tsai is also on board to co-star in the Netflix movie. Moxie follows a teenage girl (Robinson) from a small town who starts a feminist revolution at her high school.

Tamara Chestna adapted the screenplay, which is based on the book by Jennifer Mathieu. Poehler will produce through her Paper Kite banner along with Morgan Sackett and Kim Lessing.The film marks Poehler’s second time behind the camera, following her feature directorial debut with the Netflix comedy Wine Country. Poehler also starred in the movie alongside Maya Rudolph, Rachel Dratch, Ana Gasteyer, Paula Pell, Emily Spivey, Tina Fey, Maya Erskine, Jason Schwartzman, and Cherry Jones.

Robinson recently wrapped shooting the pilot for the upcoming HBO Lakers series Showtime. Later this year, she can be seen alongside Saoirse Ronan and Emma Watson in Greta Gerwig’s highly anticipated Little Women.