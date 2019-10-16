Home Entertainment English

Neil Patrick Harris in talks to star in next 'Matrix' film

The Matrix, released in 1999, was a box office hit and spawned two sequels, 2003’s The Matrix Reloaded and The Matrix Revolutions.

Published: 16th October 2019

By Express News Service

Neil Patrick Harris is set to star in The Matrix 4. The actor is in talks to join a cast that also includes Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Keanu Reeves, and Carrie-Anne Moss. Lana Wachowski, co-creator and director of The Matrix, is directing the new instalment for Warner Bros.

The studio is producing and distributing the film with Village Roadshow Productions.

Wachowski, who is also co-producing the fourth Matrix instalment with Grant Hill, co-wrote the screenplay with Aleksandar Hemon and David Mitchell. The details of the plot are being kept under wraps at this stage.

Harris spent almost a decade as part of the cast of the popular sitcom, How I Met Your Mother, and more recently starred as Count Olaf in three seasons of Netflix’s adaptation of A Series of Unfortunate Events.

While this kept him away from larger roles in movies, in recent years the actor has appeared in films such as David Fincher’s Gone Girl and Alexander Payne’s Downsizing.

