Ryan Reynolds, John Krasinski uniting for new comedy

By Express News Service

Ryan Reynolds and John Krasinski could soon team up to star in the fantasy comedy film, Imaginary Friends, about a man who can see and speak to other people’s imaginary friends.

Paramount Pictures is in negotiations to acquire the film, and if the deal goes through, Krasinski will write, direct, and produce this project.

Krasinski and Reynolds have long been friends, trading compliments on social media, but this will be their first time appearing on screen together.

Krasinski previously joined forces with Paramount for A Quiet Place, which he also wrote, directed, and starred in.

He recently wrapped filming for the sequel, which is set to hit theatres on March 20.

Reynolds most recently appeared in a surprise role in Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs and Shaw. He will next star in Michael Bay’s Netflix action film, 6 Underground, and Shawn Levy’s Free Guy.