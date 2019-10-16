Scarlett Johansson is ‘pushing’ for all-female ‘Avengers’ film

By Express News Service

After Brie Larson, her Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) counterpart Scarlett Johansson has said that she is “pushing” studio boss Kevin Feige for an all-female Avengers film.

Director duo Anthony and Joe Russo had teased a team-up of major women characters from the MCU in their film Avengers: Endgame, when every female superhero -- from Valkyrie to Pepper Potts -- combined forces and fought supervillain Thanos.

Johansson said she also wants to see her “incredibly powerful” peers to lead an Avengers film, something which the audiences are also demanding.

“I don’t know what my future is in that world. Obviously, it’s a little more opaque for my character. But that group of actresses is so incredibly powerful and when they come together, it’s explosive and unstoppable.

“So yes, I’m pushing for that. I think audiences want it and I’m definitely one of them,” the 34-year-old actor said. Previously, Larson had said that the women stars of MCU are really “passionate” and look forward to an all-female Avengers ensemble.“A lot of the female cast members from Marvel walked up to Kevin and we were like, ‘We are in this together, we want to do this,’” Larson said.