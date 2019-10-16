Home Entertainment English

Scarlett Johansson is ‘pushing’ for all-female ‘Avengers’ film

Johansson said she wants to see her 'incredibly powerful' peers to lead an Avengers film, something which the audiences are also demanding.

Published: 16th October 2019 10:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th October 2019 10:49 AM   |  A+A-

Scarlett Johansson

Scarlett Johansson (File Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

After Brie Larson, her Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) counterpart Scarlett Johansson has said that she is “pushing” studio boss Kevin Feige for an all-female Avengers film.

Director duo Anthony and Joe Russo had teased a team-up of major women characters from the MCU in their film Avengers: Endgame, when every female superhero -- from Valkyrie to Pepper Potts -- combined forces and fought supervillain Thanos.

ALSO READ | I love Woody Allen and would work with him anytime: Scarlett Johansson backs #MeToo accused

Johansson said she also wants to see her “incredibly powerful” peers to lead an Avengers film, something which the audiences are also demanding.

“I don’t know what my future is in that world. Obviously, it’s a little more opaque for my character. But that group of actresses is so incredibly powerful and when they come together, it’s explosive and unstoppable.

“So yes, I’m pushing for that. I think audiences want it and I’m definitely one of them,” the 34-year-old actor said. Previously, Larson had said that the women stars of MCU are really “passionate” and look forward to an all-female Avengers ensemble.“A lot of the female cast members from Marvel walked up to Kevin and we were like, ‘We are in this together, we want to do this,’” Larson said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Scarlett Johansson Avengers Marvel Cinematic Universe Scarlett Johansson avengers
India Matters
In this Sunday, May. 3, 2015 file photo a doctor attends to a malnourished child at a refugee camp in Yola, Nigeria. (File Photo | AP)
One in three children below five malnourished: UNICEF report
CBSE schools will be required to conduct water audits and prepare a water efficiency plan. (File | EPS)
Mandatory for schools to become water-efficient in next 3 years: CBSE 
For representational purposes (File | Reuters)
India's largest bank HDFC surrounded by lending crisis
Representational Image (File photo | EPS))
In this Telangana district, exchange 1 kg plastic waste to get 1 kg rice 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
HAL workers continue indefinite strike demanding wage revision
Under-construction high rise buildings are seen during a hazy morning in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo | EPS/ArunKumar)
Delhi Pollution: Air quality gets toxic in National Capital Region
Gallery
Subramanian Swamy's path to 10 per cent growth in economy
There will be times when a film might get shelved after its announcement or sometimes even mid-shoot. Here are 11 such Ajith films that were shelved due to various reasons.
From 'Itihasam' to 'Mirattal': Check out 11 movies of Ajith that were shelved
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp