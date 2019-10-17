Home Entertainment English

'Tarzan' star Ron Ely's wife stabbed to death by 30-year-old son

Officers responded to a 911 call from Ely's house in Hope Ranch, California and they found Lundeen, 62, dead with 'multiple stab wounds'.

Published: 17th October 2019 05:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th October 2019 05:30 PM

Former Tarzan actor Ron Ely's wife Valerie Lundeen was stabbed to death by her son. ( Photo | AP )

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: "Tarzan" actor Ron Ely's wife Valerie Lundeen was stabbed to death by her son who was later fatally shot by the police, the authorities said.

Officers responded to a 911 call from Ely's house in Hope Ranch, California and they found Lundeen, 62, dead with "multiple stab wounds".

After identifying Ely's son, 30-year-old Cameron Ely as the suspect, the police started a search for him.

Cameron, located at the home, posed a threat to the officer and in response "four deputies fired their service weapons at the suspect, fatally wounding him.

No deputies were injured during the confrontation with the suspect", the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office said in a statement.

According to CNN, Ely was taken to the hospital as a precaution, where he was evaluated and later released.

The actor is best known for the titular character on the NBC series "Tarzan", which ran from 1966 to 1968.

He also played the lead role in the 1975 film "Doc Savage: The Man of Bronze".

He married Valerie Lundeen, a former Miss Florida, in 1984.

The couple had three children -- Kirsten, Kaitland, and Cameron.

