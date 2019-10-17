Home Entertainment English

Wife of former 'Tarzan' star Ron Ely stabbed to death by son in California

Officers responded to a 911 call from Ely's house in Hope Ranch, California and they found Lundeen, 62, dead with 'multiple stab wounds'.

Published: 17th October 2019 05:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th October 2019 06:44 PM   |  A+A-

actor Ron Ely's wife Valerie Lundeen was stabbed to death by her son

Former Tarzan actor Ron Ely's wife Valerie Lundeen was stabbed to death by her son. ( Photo | AP )

By AFP

LOS ANGELES: The wife of former "Tarzan" actor Ron Ely was stabbed to death by the couple's son at their California home on Tuesday evening, police said.

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office said in a statement that deputies showed up at the couple's house in the upscale neighborhood of Hope Ranch following an emergency call about a family dispute and found Valerie Lundeen Ely, 62, dead with "multiple stab wounds."

Deputies identified the suspect as the Elys' son, 30-year-old Cameron Ely, and shot him dead after determining he posed a threat.

"Deputies searched the residence and surrounding area for Cameron Ely," the Sheriff's Office said. "During the search, the suspect was located outside the home. He posed a threat and in response 4 deputies fired their service weapons at the suspect, fatally wounding him."

There was no indication that 81-year-old Ron Ely was injured during the attack on his wife.

Police said he was taken to a hospital as a precaution and was later released.

Ely is best known for playing the lead character in the 1960s television series "Tarzan."

He had three children with his wife who was a former beauty pageant queen.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ron Ely Tarzan
India Matters
About 93% of the total 6,432 milk samples tested nationwide were found safe for human consumption. (File | P Jawahar, EPS)
Cancer-causing carcinogenic contamination in packaged milk?
Infosys campus at Electronic City in Bengaluru (File | Pushkar V, EPS)
Slowdown hits Bengaluru hard; layoffs, pay cuts up to 30%
Image used for representational purpose only (Photo | Rajesh Shetty BallalBagh, EPS)
Govt approves admission of girls in Sainik schools from 2021-22
Representational image (Illustration | Amit Bandre)
Sign language interpreters at Odisha Police Stations for the mute, hearing-impaired

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala Byelections: UDF workers celebrate Kottikalasam
North Karnataka farmers protest at KSR station, Bengaluru, on Thursday | shriram b n
Karnataka Farmers protest for government action on Kalasa Banduri project
Gallery
During the ongoing VTB Kremlin Cup, Marin Cilic registered his 500th tour-level win when he defeated Ivo Karlovic in the first round. Here is a look at the 10 active tennis stars who have clinched more than 500 wins at the ATP tour-level. (As of 17 Octobe
Roger Federer to Rafael Nadal: Active tennis players to reach 'career 500 match wins club'
Keerthy Suresh, who won the National Film Award for her powerhouse performance in Savitri biopic 'Mahanati', turns 27 today. The film has been a major turning point in the young heroine's career, with several leading directors signing her on for prestigio
Take a look at Keerthy Suresh's next films - from Hindi debut 'Maidaan' to Priyadarshan's 'Marakkar'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp