Coco actor Anthony Gonzalez and Dennis Quaid will star in real-life drama On the Line

Coco star Anthony Gonzalez and Dennis Quaid will star in real-life drama On the Line, along with Breaking Bad actor Raymond Cruz and Jimmy Gonzales.

(From left to right) Anthony Gonzalez, Raymond Cruz and Dennis Quaid

By Express News Service

On the Line is the true story of Casa Hogar, an orphanage teetering on the edge of foreclosure in Baja, Mexico. The story follows caretaker Omar Venegas, who devoted his life to raising the young boys with integrity, but after Hurricane Odile blows through, Casa Hogar is in danger of closing for good. 

The boys’ only hope is to win the prize money from the famed Bisbee’s Black & Blue fishing tournament. 
Julio Quintana, the director behind Martin Sheen starrer The Vessel, will direct from a script he co-wrote with Chris Dowling.

Quaid will next be seen in Roland Emmerich’s Midway. Gonzales’ credits include AMC’s Lodge 49 and Nicolas Winding Refn’s Too Old to Die Young.

