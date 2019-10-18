Jim Parsons to create new ‘historical’ documentary for the LGBTQ+ community

By Express News Service

The Big Bang Theory’s Jim Parsons is teaming up with Greg Perlanti to create a new documentary series based on historical moments for the LGBTQ+ community.

The actor, who has been moving behind-the-scenes for more producer-led roles over the past year, will bring to life landmark points of the history of gay, transgender and queer rights that have been long fought for. Equal, a four-part series, will also chronicle forgotten heroes and faces of the movement, giving them overdue recognition for their fight for equal rights for the community.

Each hour-long episode will see never-before-seen footage, interviews and re-enactments to bring to life the story of LGBTQ+ trailblazers that have made history with their work and efforts.It will end with a special on the Stonewall Riots, ending with the first New York Pride event one year after the events of that evening.

Jennifer O’Connell, executive VP of non-fiction at HBO Max, said: "In June, we commemorated the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall Riots, which shepherded in a new era for LGBTQ+ pride. While we know the story behind that fateful summer night, there’s a lot of fascinating, untold history of the patriots, artists, and thinkers who paved the way."

Parsons also produces Netflix series Special, which tells the life of a gay man with cerebral palsy, and Young Sheldon, the prequel series of his character from The Big Bang Theory.