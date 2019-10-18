Home Entertainment English

Jim Parsons to create new ‘historical’ documentary for the LGBTQ+ community

Parsons also produces Netflix series Special, which tells the life of a gay man with cerebral palsy, and Young Sheldon, the prequel series of his character from The Big Bang Theory.

The Big Bang Theory’s Jim Parsons is teaming up with Greg Perlanti to create a new documentary series based on historical moments for the LGBTQ+ community.

The actor, who has been moving behind-the-scenes for more producer-led roles over the past year, will bring to life landmark points of the history of gay, transgender and queer rights that have been long fought for. Equal, a four-part series, will also chronicle forgotten heroes and faces of the movement, giving them overdue recognition for their fight for equal rights for the community.

Each hour-long episode will see never-before-seen footage, interviews and re-enactments to bring to life the story of LGBTQ+ trailblazers that have made history with their work and efforts.It will end with a special on the Stonewall Riots, ending with the first New York Pride event one year after the events of that evening. 

Jennifer O’Connell, executive VP of non-fiction at HBO Max, said: "In June, we commemorated the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall Riots, which shepherded in a new era for LGBTQ+ pride. While we know the story behind that fateful summer night, there’s a lot of fascinating, untold history of the patriots, artists, and thinkers who paved the way."

Parsons also produces Netflix series Special, which tells the life of a gay man with cerebral palsy, and Young Sheldon, the prequel series of his character from The Big Bang Theory.

