Jonah Hill is officially out of Matt Reeves’ The Batman

By Express News Service

Jonah Hill is no longer in talks to play the antagonist in The Batman.

The actor, who was earlier in contention for the role last month, is no longer eyeing a role in Matt Reeves and Warner Bros.’ film. Sources said at the time that Hill was considering playing one of two villains, the Riddler or the Penguin, but he and Warner Bros.

could not come to terms on a deal.

Meanwhile, Robert Pattinson is set to star in the latest take on the Dark Knight, with Zoe Kravitz to play Catwoman and Jeffrey Wright on board as Batman ally Commissioner Gordon.

The Batman has a release date of June 25, 2021.