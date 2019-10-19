Aidan Turner to play Leonardo da Vinci in new series

By Express News Service

Aidan Turner has been cast to play Leonardo da Vinci in a new series from Frank Spotnitz. The project aims to provide an original take on the Renaissance genius. The series will have eight episodes with each focusing on one of Vinci’s masterful achievements in various fields.

The makers are planning to screen the series next year to mark the 500th anniversary of Vinci’s death. Shooting on the series, which has the working title Leonardo, will start in December.

Dan Percival is directing the series and Spotnitz has co-written it with British writer Steve Thompson. Sponitz is also serving as producer on the series through his Big Light Productions, alongside Lux Vide