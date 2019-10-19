Ben Affleck to star in Falling to Earth adaptation

By Express News Service

Ben Affleck is set to play the lead in the big-screen adaptation of Kate Southwood’s critically-acclaimed novel Falling to Earth.

The film will be produced by Bron Studio’s Aaron L Gilbert, along with Affleck and Matt Damon’s Pearl Street Films.

The book is set in the small town of Marah, Illinois. The story starts from March 18, 1925 when Marah is hit by the worst tornado in US history, leaving the entire city demolished.



Hundreds are dead, injured and homeless and all structures and homes are destroyed. The actor has already wrapped up The Way Back, directed by Gavin O’Connor.