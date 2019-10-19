Home Entertainment English

Guess what happened to Ross and Rachel after 'Friends'? Jennifer Aniston reveals!

Earlier this week, the actor disclosed why she thinks a 'Friends' reunion is never likely to happen.

Published: 19th October 2019 03:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th October 2019 11:33 AM   |  A+A-

David Schwimmer and Jennifer Aniston on 'Friends'.

David Schwimmer and Jennifer Aniston on 'Friends'. (YouTube screengrab)

By ANI

WASHINGTON DC: Jennifer Aniston took the internet by storm when she debuted on Instagram on Tuesday by posting a snap with her all 'Friends' co-actors.

While everyone welcomed her, television personality Kaitlyn Bristowe dared to ask what every 'Friends' fan wanted to know. "Are you and Ross still together!!???" Bristowe commented on the picture featuring Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, David Schwimmer, and Matthew Perry.

To which Aniston replied with the iconic line from the series "Well, we're on a break" hinting that the duo has kept their distance after the finale.

And now we’re Instagram FRIENDS too. HI INSTAGRAM

A post shared by Jennifer Aniston (@jenniferaniston) on

Earlier this week, the actor disclosed why she thinks a 'Friends' reunion is never likely to happen.

"Our producers wouldn't want it, wouldn't let us," she said, reported NME. "Look, it's not been without our desire to, because our fans have wanted it so much.

"I mean, we haven't all sat in a room. But would we have loved to have done something together? Yeah. It would have been fun. We could have redesigned it for a couple of episodes," she said of all six cast members.

VIEW GALLERY | Friends 25th Anniversary: Here are 25 mind-blowing facts about the epic TV series

The 50-year-old star talked about her record-breaking debut on social media at the 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' show Wednesday. Aniston broke the record for garnering one million followers the fastest.

"They measured it, it's a Guinness Book world record," Jimmy said, reported Hollywood Life. "You got to a million [followers] in, like, 12 seconds or something."

When asked further about why she finally made a decision to join the social media platform, she jokingly replied that "I don't know. I'm just trying to build content."

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Jennifer Aniston Friends Friends TV show David Schwimmer
India Matters
Good Economics for Hard Times: Better Answers to Our Biggest Problems
Of Abhijit falling for Audrey Hepburn and direct cash transfers
Dr Annappa N Bali
This 'Rs 10 doctor’ in Karnataka brings healthcare to the poor
Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri (Photo | PTI)
Beneficiaries can occupy houses under PMAY (U) by 2021: Minister
An image of heap of paddy straw used for representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)
Plant that converts paddy straw into biogas set up to tackle Delhi pollution

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala Byelections: UDF workers celebrate Kottikalasam
North Karnataka farmers protest at KSR station, Bengaluru, on Thursday | shriram b n
Karnataka Farmers protest for government action on Kalasa Banduri project
Gallery
During the ongoing VTB Kremlin Cup, Marin Cilic registered his 500th tour-level win when he defeated Ivo Karlovic in the first round. Here is a look at the 10 active tennis stars who have clinched more than 500 wins at the ATP tour-level. (As of 17 Octobe
Roger Federer to Rafael Nadal: Active tennis players to reach 'career 500 match wins club'
Keerthy Suresh, who won the National Film Award for her powerhouse performance in Savitri biopic 'Mahanati', turns 27 today. The film has been a major turning point in the young heroine's career, with several leading directors signing her on for prestigio
Take a look at Keerthy Suresh's next films - from Hindi debut 'Maidaan' to Priyadarshan's 'Marakkar'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp