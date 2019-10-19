Jennifer Lawrence marrying her fiance this weekend in Rhode Island, here is what we know!

By ANI

WASHINGTON DC: Academy Award-winner Jennifer Lawrence and fiance Cooke Maroney were spotted at the Rhode Island, US on Friday evening, strengthening reports that the couple will tie the knot there this weekend in front of 150 guests.

According to Page Six, the pair has already said 'I do' at the Manhattan marriage bureau in New York City and this perhaps is their large ceremony.

The couple was photographed together outside the marriage bureau. 'The Hunger Games' actor was spotted smiling as she stepped outside with Maroney.

The Oscar-winning actor held what seemed to be a document as she wore a large, grey blazer with jeans and a pair of circular sunglasses. Maroney, an art gallery director, wore a white sweatshirt and blue lowers.

The pair, who has been sparking romance rumours since June 2018, was also joined by two security guards, a photographer, and a friend.

Jennifer Lawrence - and Cooke Maroney share a kiss before going separate ways in NY October 14, 2019 pic.twitter.com/8ldEyRYBzm — JLaw (@Kentuchy1990) October 15, 2019

Lawrence and Maroney allegedly opted for the Belcourt of Newport castle, which was built in 1894 by American architect Richard Morris Hunt for the big ceremony.

Belcourt Castle: Where Jennifer Lawrence is getting married next Saturday pic.twitter.com/Ls2BzOrH08 — JLaw (@Kentuchy1990) October 17, 2019

It is still unknown which fashion label Jennifer Lawrence has chosen to design her wedding couture. But according to Elle UK, she has called on the expertise of Dior creative director Maria Grazia Chiuri to help her look perfect when she walks down the aisle.

Adele is attending Jennifer Lawrence’s wedding! pic.twitter.com/fIdsd2XIXY — Adele Times (@Adele_Times) October 19, 2019

As per Daily Mail, Mark Seed is helping the couple to plan their special day, which is expected to feature a lavish menu including delicacies like old-fashion cocktails and gin cucumber lavender champagne, reported Elle UK.

Other than this, the guest will be treated with mouth-watering canapes, sweet potato flat cakes, Brussels sprouts with cured egg yolk, smoked pork belly with pickled apple and salt cod beignets for the starters.

The main course reportedly will have the option to choose among wood-roasted fish with herbs and lemon-infused butter or a five-week-aged leg of beef served with forager's sauce, plus all the trimmings.

Whereas for dessert guests will be treated with fire-baked sourdough bread pudding with chocolate, salted caramel and fresh apple, cauldron fritters with bourbon cream and cinnamon sugar, and house-made marshmallows' mores', as per TMZ, reported Elle UK.