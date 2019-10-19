Home Entertainment English

Jennifer Lawrence marrying her fiance this weekend in Rhode Island, here is what we know!

Lawrence and Maroney allegedly opted for the Belcourt of Newport castle, which was built in 1894 by American architect Richard Morris Hunt for the big ceremony.

Published: 19th October 2019 05:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th October 2019 05:35 PM   |  A+A-

Academy Award-winner Jennifer Lawrence and fiance Cooke Maroney.

Academy Award-winner Jennifer Lawrence and fiance Cooke Maroney. (Photo | Twitter)

By ANI

WASHINGTON DC: Academy Award-winner Jennifer Lawrence and fiance Cooke Maroney were spotted at the Rhode Island, US on Friday evening, strengthening reports that the couple will tie the knot there this weekend in front of 150 guests.

According to Page Six, the pair has already said 'I do' at the Manhattan marriage bureau in New York City and this perhaps is their large ceremony.

The couple was photographed together outside the marriage bureau. 'The Hunger Games' actor was spotted smiling as she stepped outside with Maroney.

The Oscar-winning actor held what seemed to be a document as she wore a large, grey blazer with jeans and a pair of circular sunglasses. Maroney, an art gallery director, wore a white sweatshirt and blue lowers.

The pair, who has been sparking romance rumours since June 2018, was also joined by two security guards, a photographer, and a friend.

Lawrence and Maroney allegedly opted for the Belcourt of Newport castle, which was built in 1894 by American architect Richard Morris Hunt for the big ceremony.

It is still unknown which fashion label Jennifer Lawrence has chosen to design her wedding couture. But according to Elle UK, she has called on the expertise of Dior creative director Maria Grazia Chiuri to help her look perfect when she walks down the aisle.

As per Daily Mail, Mark Seed is helping the couple to plan their special day, which is expected to feature a lavish menu including delicacies like old-fashion cocktails and gin cucumber lavender champagne, reported Elle UK.

Other than this, the guest will be treated with mouth-watering canapes, sweet potato flat cakes, Brussels sprouts with cured egg yolk, smoked pork belly with pickled apple and salt cod beignets for the starters.

The main course reportedly will have the option to choose among wood-roasted fish with herbs and lemon-infused butter or a five-week-aged leg of beef served with forager's sauce, plus all the trimmings.

Whereas for dessert guests will be treated with fire-baked sourdough bread pudding with chocolate, salted caramel and fresh apple, cauldron fritters with bourbon cream and cinnamon sugar, and house-made marshmallows' mores', as per TMZ, reported Elle UK.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Jennifer Lawrence Jennifer Lawrence wedding Cooke Maroney
India Matters
About 93% of the total 6,432 milk samples tested nationwide were found safe for human consumption. (File | P Jawahar, EPS)
Cancer-causing carcinogenic contamination in packaged milk?
Infosys campus at Electronic City in Bengaluru (File | Pushkar V, EPS)
Slowdown hits Bengaluru hard; layoffs, pay cuts up to 30%
Image used for representational purpose only (Photo | Rajesh Shetty BallalBagh, EPS)
Govt approves admission of girls in Sainik schools from 2021-22
Representational image (Illustration | Amit Bandre)
Sign language interpreters at Odisha Police Stations for the mute, hearing-impaired

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala Byelections: UDF workers celebrate Kottikalasam
North Karnataka farmers protest at KSR station, Bengaluru, on Thursday | shriram b n
Karnataka Farmers protest for government action on Kalasa Banduri project
Gallery
During the ongoing VTB Kremlin Cup, Marin Cilic registered his 500th tour-level win when he defeated Ivo Karlovic in the first round. Here is a look at the 10 active tennis stars who have clinched more than 500 wins at the ATP tour-level. (As of 17 Octobe
Roger Federer to Rafael Nadal: Active tennis players to reach 'career 500 match wins club'
Keerthy Suresh, who won the National Film Award for her powerhouse performance in Savitri biopic 'Mahanati', turns 27 today. The film has been a major turning point in the young heroine's career, with several leading directors signing her on for prestigio
Take a look at Keerthy Suresh's next films - from Hindi debut 'Maidaan' to Priyadarshan's 'Marakkar'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp