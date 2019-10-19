None of my 6 kids want to be actors, they're into humanitarian affairs: Angelina Jolie

By ANI

WASHINGTON DC: Hollywood megastar Angelina Jolie's kids are surely following their mother's footsteps for humanitarian works, but not to the entertainment industry.

The actor who will soon be seen in 'Maleficent: Mistress of Evil' spoke about her six children revealing that they are not making cameos in any of the Disney films.

"I tried, nobody was interested!" the 44-year-old star told the People magazine.

Instead, Jolie said that her kids Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, and 11-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne have other ambitions.

"None of my kids want to be actors. [They're into] business, humanitarian affairs, things like that," she revealed.

Even her youngest daughter, who appeared in one of the scenes in 'Maleficent' as young Aurora, now maintained distance from the cameras.

"Vivienne still can't believe I made her a princess," Jolie said. "She likes her overalls, I can't put her in a dress. So she's like, 'how could you make me a princess?'"

Jolie, known for her highly respected efforts as an activist has worked for endless humanitarian causes for years and took the charge of a special envoy for the UN High Commissioner for Refugees in 2012.

(L-R) Maddox Chivan Jolie-Pitt, Pax Thien Jolie-Pitt, Angelina Jolie, Vivienne Marcheline Jolie-Pitt, Knox Leon Jolie-Pitt and Shiloh Nouvel Jolie-Pitt at the premiere of 'First They Killed my Father.' (Photo | File, AFP)

The actor since then has been travelling around the globe helping and advocating for refugees, women, and children whom she often brings along.

In 2017, she and her daughter, who was born in Africa, travelled to Namibia, Southern Africa to inaugurate Shiloh Wildlife Sanctuary, which takes care of elephants and rhinos who became a victim to poaching or abuse.

"Her face lit up when she saw the sanctuary for the first time. The name was a surprise to her and she was beaming. She and her brothers and sisters moved around very quietly as the newly rescued elephants were still settling in," a source told People magazine of Shiloh's special visit in 2017.

