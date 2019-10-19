Home Entertainment English

The Batman finds its Riddler in Paul Dano

Published: 19th October 2019 09:53 AM

Actor Paul Dano ( Photo | Paul Dano Instagram )

By Express News Service

Warner Bros has announced that Paul Dano has been tapped to join the cast of The Batman reboot as the Riddler, the iconic supervillain.

The Little Miss Sunshine-actor will play Edward Nashton, known as Edward Nygma (or E Nygma) in the comic books.

He terrorizes Batman through riddles designed to trick and catch the superhero. In previous iterations, the Riddler has been portrayed by Jim Carrey and Frank Gorshin, and the character was voiced by Conan O’Brien in the animated The Lego Batman Movie.

Dano recently bagged an Emmy nomination for his work in Escape at Dannemora, and his impressive resume also includes roles in 12 Years A Slave and There Will Be Blood.

The Batman, directed by Matt Reeves, will also feature Robert Pattinson as the titular caped crusader and Zoe Kravitz as Catwoman. Westworld’s Jeffrey Wright will take on the role of Commissioner Gordon. The reboot is slated for a June 25, 2021 release.
 

