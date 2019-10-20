Actress Jennifer Lawrence gets married to Cooke Maroney in star-studded ceremony on Rhode Island!

By ANI

WASHINGTON: Months after Oscar-winning actress Jennifer Lawrence and art dealer Cooke Maroney's engagement in February, the couple tied the knot in Newport, Rhode Island on Saturday.

The wedding was celebrated among some very special guests including celebrities like Emma Stone, Kris Jenner, and Sienna Miller.

Among the dazzling stars were also Lawrence's other friend and frequent collaborators, director David O. Russell, Adele, Ashley Olsen, Amy Schumer and Cameron Diaz, who not only graced the couple's nuptials but also their reception that followed, reported People magazine.

Lawrence and Maroney opted for the Belcourt of Newport castle, which was built in 1894 by American architect Richard Morris Hunt for the big ceremony.

The couple's rehearsal dinner took place on Friday after which Lawrence and Maroney hosted a clambake under a white tent on Rose Island. They were joined by Richie, Joel Madden, Diaz, and Miller for the occasion.

One of Jennifer Lawrence's representatives confirmed to People that the actor and Maroney had exchanged rings in February.

The 29-year-old star was then spotted with a ring on her finger while enjoying what appeared to be a celebratory dinner with 34-year-old Maroney, at Raoul's, a French restaurant in New York City.

In June, she called Maroney "the greatest human being I've ever met."

"He really is, and he gets better," she added while speaking on Catt Sadler's podcast 'Naked with Catt Sadler'.

"I don't know, I started with the basics," the actor continued, when asked why she chose to marry him. "'How do I feel? Is he nice? Is he kind?' It's just -- this is the one, I know that sounds really stupid but he's just, he's -- you know. He's the greatest person I've ever met, so I feel very honoured to become a Maroney.

Following their engagement, a source told People that Maroney "is an ideal mate for Jennifer," adding, "They have many of the same interests in the arts, culture and living a life that includes both of their passions, yet sits outside of it. They respect each other and see the world in a similar fashion."