Quentin Tarantino won’t re-edit 'Once Upon A Time in Hollywood' for China release

It looks like the Kill Bill director will not approve of any such changes to his film as he is opposed to re-editing his films after the final cut.

Published: 21st October 2019 07:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st October 2019 07:11 PM   |  A+A-

A still from 'Once Upon A Time In Hollywood'.

By Express News Service

The release of Once Upon A Time In Hollywood in China has been put on hold for reasons unknown. It is, however, speculated that the depiction of Bruce Lee in the film seems to have offended the actor’s daughter Shanon Lee.

It is reported that Shanon Lee has appealed to China’s National Film Administration to make changes to the way her father is being portrayed in the Hollywood film. The family of Bruce Lee has criticised Quentin Tarantino for his alleged caricaturish depiction the Enter The Dragon actor.

It looks like the Kill Bill director will not approve of any such changes to his film as he is opposed to re-editing his films after the final cut. Many foreign films have gone through various changes before their release in China.

If Once Upon A Time in Hollywood sees the light of the day in China then it will mark Tarantino’s first direct release in the country.

