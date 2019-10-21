Home Entertainment English

Robert Zemeckis in talks to direct Disney’s live-action Pinocchio

The original Pinocchio, based on the 1883 novel The Adventures of Pinocchio by Carlo Collodi, first debuted in theaters in 1940 and won two Academy Awards. 

Published: 21st October 2019 12:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st October 2019 07:09 PM   |  A+A-

Director Robert Zemeckis. (Photo | AP)

Director Robert Zemeckis. (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

Disney’s live-action Pinocchio remake might be directed by Oscar-winner Robert Zemeckis (Forrest Gump, Back to the Future). According to sources, Zemeckis’ longtime collaborator Tom Hanks was at one point in talks to play Geppetto, but now the search is on for a new star to fill that role.

Zemeckis intends to bring the titular puppet, but it seems likely he would employ the performance capture techniques he used on earlier films like The Polar Express and Beowulf. The last film he did in that style, 2009’s A Christmas Carol, was also for Disney. He had planned to make a version of The Beatles’ Yellow Submarine in performance capture, but Disney canceled that film.

Paul King, director of both Paddington and Paddington 2, was originally attached to helm Pinocchio but left the project at some point last year. Andrew Miano and Chris Weitz are set to produce, with King, Weitz, and Simon Farnaby having penned the script. Pinocchio will center on the wooden puppet who dreams of becoming a ‘real boy’, as well as the relationship between a father and son, the ramifications of lying and creating stories, and living in a fantasy world.

The original Pinocchio, based on the 1883 novel The Adventures of Pinocchio by Carlo Collodi, first debuted in theaters in 1940 and won two Academy Awards. 

Zemeckis is currently in post-production for his adaptation of Roald Dahl’s The Witches, for Warner Bros, starring Anne Hathaway.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Robert Zemeckis Pinocchio
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose.
Rajasthan HC treats foetus as living child, orders compensation for death
Buy swords, not utensils on Dhanteras, says BJP leader
Cadets of 120 Battalion light candles to pay tribute to the martyred CRPF jawans
292 cops martyred in last one year, most killed fighting terror
Maya Pramod
Researcher Maya Pramod wins top US award

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala Bypolls 2019: Rain plays spoilsport, slow polling recorded
Haryana Assembly Elections: Voter turnout at 13% till 11am
Gallery
Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis casts his vote along with his wife Amruta and mother Sarita at a polling booth in Nagpur. ( Photo | PTI )
Maharashtra polls: Aamir Khan, Mahesh Bhupathi, Supriya Sule among few early morning voters
PM Narendra Modi interacted with members of the film industry on Saturday in Delhi, and several of Bollywood's top stars were present at the event. (Photo | PTI)
Shah Rukh Khan to Kangana Ranaut: PM Narendra Modi's photos with Bollywood celebrities is breaking the Internet
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp